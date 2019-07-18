× Church Yard Sale Aiding Charities

MUNCY, Pa. — A church in Lycoming County is hosting its annual yard sale this weekend to raise money for local and national charities.

The third annual Indoor Yard Sale is underway at Pleasant View Wesleyan Church in Muncy.

Leeana Snell is running this year’s event and says that they have everything from A to Z for sale.

“Pretty much everything but the kitchen sink,” Snell said. “I have antique dressers, I have kitchen items, décor items, tons of books, clothes, shoes, anything you could pretty much imagine at a yard sale.”

“Well over 1,000 items are up for grabs at the Pleasant View Wesleyan yard sale this weekend, however, the church will not be collecting a single cent. All of the proceeds will be going to good causes.

“We are grateful for everybody who has donated and everybody who is stopping in. And 100 percent of the proceeds, we don’t keep any of it and it goes to our local missions fund,” said Pastor Stephen Smith.

Every dollar the church makes this weekend will go on to help one of four charities it partners with. Those donating their time and effort to make this event happen are happy to give back.

“I just love it. I love helping people. I have a big passion for helping people,” Snell said.

“I think it is important that we be connected to our community and that people in our community recognize that we value them, we love them, and we respect them,” said Pastor Smith.

Even those coming in to do some shopping were relieved to know that their money will be used to help others.

“It’s a good thing that they are doing this because a lot of other places you don’t know where it’s going, but here you know what they are doing,” Anita Peterson said.

The yard sale will continue through July 20 at 3 p.m.