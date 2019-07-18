× Behind Bars and Back in Time in Honesdale

HONESDALE, Pa. — A piece of Honesdale’s history will be open to the public this weekend.

If you’ve ever been to the Wayne County Courthouse, you may have noticed the old stone jail. Built in 1858 and opened in 1859, this structure housed prisoners who committed crimes from theft to murder.

“There were hangings here. There was a birth, at least one, inside the jail. It’s just a really creepy and neat place to come and visit,” said Carol Dunn of the Wayne County Historical Society.

The landscape around the jail has changed over the years. A picture from around 1860 shows what the town looked like. Today, the jail still stands as an important piece of Honesdale’s history, a place that will be open to the public to explore and learn.

“To have these buildings saved but to allow people to come in and see them and learn the stories of why the jail existed, what happened when it was open, to see the few pictures that we can find of it from olden days.”

This Saturday, the jail will be open to visitors from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tours will be given explaining its history and some fun facts about it, including how they were able to save items like an original cell door.

“It’s free. We do ask for a donation. There’s a donation jar, but it’s free for the tour.”