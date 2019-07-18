× A Celebration of Sweets: It’s National Ice Cream Month

July is known for typically being one of the hottest months of the year. Luckily, it’s also National Ice Cream Month.

Newswatch 16’s Ryan Leckey spotlighted the campaign from Jitty Joe’s Homemade Ice Cream along Birney Avenue in Moosic.

Ryan also served up some tasty tidbits surrounding this monthlong celebration.

Facts include:

On average, Americans consume about 23 gallons of ice cream each year.

In 1984, President Ronald Reagan declared July as National Ice Cream Month.

(Source: International Dairy Foods Association)

HOW TO SCORE FREE ICE CREAM:

This Sunday, July 21, 2019, is National Ice Cream Day.

Many ice cream shops in our area are offering freebies. Your best bet is to contact your favorite ice cream shop and ask if they are giving anything away on Sunday as part of the national event.

At Jitty Joe’s in Moosic this Sunday, the business is giving away either a small scoop of homemade blueberry ice cream or small soft-serve cone from noon until 1 p.m. only.

OTHER FUN HAPPENINGS:

As part of Thursday’s morning show, members of the Riverside High School football team and cheerleaders joined Ryan to sample various ice cream flavors at Jitty Joe’s in Moosic.

The athletes in Lackawanna County have several fundraisers coming up this month and next. Learn how to support their teams at this link.