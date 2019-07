Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BLOOMING GROVE TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- A lottery ticket sold in Pike County has made someone a millionaire.

That jackpot-winning Mega Millions ticket was sold at the Weis Market along Route 739 near Hawley.

It matched all five white balls drawn Tuesday night making it worth $1 million.

The numbers were 08-16-31-48-52.

You can catch the next Mega Millions drawing Friday night on WNEP right here before Newswatch 16 at 11.