WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — It’s one of the hottest weeks of the year for a day camp in Luzerne County. Luckily, some kids are spending it by the water.

The Susquehanna River is the backdrop for the campers in Wilkes-Barre to learn all about the wonderful world of water. Today’s lesson: casting a line.

“Happy and sad, because I feel sad for the fish, but I’m happy because I caught it,” said Stella Wojciechowski, age 10.

Stella didn’t have to be sad for too long. She threw her catch back in after a quick picture and naming her fish.

“I’m going to call him ‘Scaredy,’ because he scared me.”

The Wonderful World of Water day camp is put on by Pennsylvania American Water, with the Penn State Extension Program and the Wilkes-Barre Riverfront Parks Committee.

“All things water, water cycle, what a watershed is — the first day we went over the basics,” said Elizabeth Rosser, Penn State Extension Program.

The free camp gets kids thinking about how people can affect the quality of water in rivers and streams and discover solutions to water pollution.

“So the water doesn’t get dirty and the animals don’t die,” said Adrienne Wren, age 11.

“It’s good to learn about water and how to fish. If there’s a science test about water, you won’t really need to study for it,” said Adriana Fanti, age 11.

“You don’t really see kids out as much, or see kids connected to nature as much. I really like this program. This camp has been great getting the kids out so that’s been exciting,” said Rosser.

All the fishing fun does not have to stop when the camp is over. Every kid was sent home with a fishing rod, donation from Union Sportsmen’s Alliance, a conservation organization dedicated to preserving outdoor heritage.

With this being one of the hottest weeks of the summer so far, the campers are being reminded of water pollution, even while staying hydrated.

“We asked them all to bring reusable water bottles. They all got reusable water bottles from Pennsylvania American Water, so we’ve been making sure the kids are hydrated,” Rosser added.

There is a Wonderful World of Water day camp in Lackawanna County in August. The deadline to apply is July 31.