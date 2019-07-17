In this edition of Talkback 16, viewers sound off about vandalism, a new device to click speeders, and commercial breaks.
Talkback 16: Vandalism, a New Device to Clock Speeders, and Commercial Breaks
-
Talkback 16: Dog Shot After Biting Toddler, Vandalism, Fireworks
-
Talkback 16: Suggestions
-
Talkback 16: Sports ‘Spoilers,’ Welcome Chris
-
Talkback 16: Scranton Mayor, Snow Days
-
Talkback 16: No More Snow Days?
-
-
Talkback 16: Animal Cruelty, Legs Found in the River, PennDOT
-
Talkback 16: Feral Cats, ‘Hot’ Weather
-
‘Roundabouts and Tornaders’ – The Band Steele Share Their Talkback Anthem at WNEP
-
Talkback 16: Recycled Asphalt, Backyard Weather
-
Brewing Company Releases Beer Inspired by Talkback 16
-
-
Talkback 16: Biden’s Bid for President, Mismatched Outfits
-
Talkback 16: Abortion Laws, Talkback Beer
-
Talkback 16: Unpaid Garbage Fees, Guide Rails vs. Guardrails