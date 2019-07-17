In this edition of Talkback 16, viewers sound off about the theft of bicycles, feeding wild animals, and threatening letters over school lunch debt.
Talkback 16: Theft, Feeding Wild Animals, and School Lunch Debt
-
Talkback 16: Animal Cruelty, Legs Found in the River, PennDOT
-
Talkback 16: Thursday’s Biggest Stories
-
Talkback 16: Animal Abuse, Chocolate Store Robbery
-
Talkback 16: Feral Cats, ‘Hot’ Weather
-
Talkback 16: Scranton Mayor, Snow Days
-
-
Talkback 16: No More Snow Days?
-
Talkback 16: Grass Clipping Fines
-
Talkback 16: Teachers Carrying Guns and the Former Scranton Mayor’s Federal Charges
-
Talkback 16: Crumbling Roads, Lousy Weather
-
Talkback 16: Animal Abuse, High-speed Chases
-
-
Talkback 16: Talkback 16
-
Talkback 16: Animal Abuse, College Fraternities
-
Talkback 16: Recovery Center, RailRiders