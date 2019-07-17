× St. Joseph’s Center Fesitval Telethon 2019

St. Joseph’s Center Festival Telethon

Friday and Saturday

July 26th and 27th

LIVE! 7:00pm – 10:00pm

WNEP-TV

St. Joseph’s Center, Scranton, serves those individuals with severe mental and physical disabilities. They do this with the utmost Concern, Compassion, Care and Commitment. St. Joe’s is lead by the IHM sisters with the belief that each individual has the right to reach his or her personal potential.

The Telethon is hosted by WNEP’s Don Jacobs, Mindi Ramsey, and Jon Meyer. Festival Reporting will feature Jackie Lewandoski, Mike Stevens and Kurt Aaron.

This year, we’ll see why Trinity Child Care is expanding, meet the Center’s newest and youngest resident, Ivy, who is growing every day, see what happens when Walsh Manor and the Mother/Infant Programs work together, and see how getting out into the community from the Adult Day Program gives clients the thrill of trying something new.

Plus, have you ever had to remodel a bathroom? St. Joe’s Center has 14 to remodel and needs your help!

And, see Joe Snedeker arrive at the Festival on Friday night as he completes his Mission to help St. Joe’s! See how much you’ve raised through Go Joe 22.

You can DONATE RIGHT HERE:

The St. Joseph’s Center Festival Telethon 2019 is brought to you in part by: