Signature Boxing To Host 15 Amateur Fights Saturday Afternoon In Scranton

The doors open Saturday at 3pm on Albright Avenue in Scranton. Amateur fighting returning to the Electric City inside Signature Boxing.

"Oh! It's going to be crazy. It's gonna be nuts. It's going to be a good time," said Kyle Gillette.

Promoter and owner A.J. Hiller has 15 fights lined up.

"The good thing about it is that it's an afternoon show. So come down and support the local fighters. You will be in for a treat. We have a lot of good things happening good food and great fights and some surprises," said A.J.

Marc Misiura is a 2012 Mid Valley graduate. He's a mixed martial artist and has a (4-0) record in kick-boxing, and will step in the ring Saturday looking for the knockout.

"I'm really excited! A lot of my fights we're not local. They we're down in Harrisburg and Hershey so I am finally here at home in Scranton five minutes away from my house. So I am real excited to come here and put on a show for the crowd," said Marc.

"The atmosphere is going to be great. We've been working very hard to get ready for the home opener fight. It's the home city brawl. We'll be ready to work," said Ira Miller.

We'll even more improvements recently for A.J. and his staff. They just knocked a wall down between the wall and the ring that will allow for another 100 fans on Saturday. They are hoping to get 300 packed in here for all the boxing.

"We just keep on getting bigger and growing with the fighters. We are getting so many fighters from around the area down here, so we needed to make the place a little bigger so that's what we do we knock down the wall," again said A.J.

"They did a lot of work here. They ripped down the wall. Everyone is training hard so it's going to be a good show for everybody to come out and see," again said Kyle.

Signature Boxing has plans for more events this summer and into the fall. Steve Lloyd reporting for Newswatch 16 sports from Scranton.