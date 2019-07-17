× Pens, Paper & Perms: Gouldsboro Hair Salon Launches Backpack Drive to Help Area Students

School might still be a distant thought for most area students, but it’s on the radar already for workers at a hair salon in Lackawanna County.

Salon Joy in the S & H Plaza off Route 435 in the Gouldsboro area is hosting its second annual backpack drive now through August 17.

Owner Nichole Londo is spearing the event. Her goal is to fill 100 backpacks full of supplies and collect 100 new pair of sneakers for Kindergarten through eighth-grade students in need throughout the North Pocono School District.

Organizers say the event has been approved by the North Pocono School District and it has been shared with the boosters club as well.

ITEMS NEEDED:

New backpacks

School supplies (crayons, pens, pencils, notebooks, binders, etc.)

New sneakers in all different sizes

TIMES TO DONATE:

WHEN: Now through August 17

DROP OFF TIMES: Monday through Friday 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. & Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

LOCATION: Salon Joy is located at S & H Plaza off Route 435 near Gouldsboro

QUESTIONS? Please call the salon at (570) 795-5233 or visit the salon’s Facebook page.

You can also donate monetary funds by stopping by any Fidelity Bank branch. Just ask that your donation be placed in the “Salon Joy Fund.”

FREE HAIRCUTS LATER IN AUGUST:

Salon Joy is ending the backpack drive with a two-day long event offering free haircuts on August 19 and 20.

It’ll run from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. for any student from anywhere heading back to class.

Backpack donations will also be accepted at that time.

In addition, the salon plans to have local caterer, Wayside Catering, donating tasty goodies for this event. Haileys Deli and Grill will also be supplying the drinks.

In addition, free ice cream will also be given away thanks to Fidelity Bank on August 19 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.