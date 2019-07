Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. -- A man had to be taken to the hospital after flames broke out at a home in Wilkes-Barre.

A fire broke out just after 4 Wednesday morning along Catlin Avenue.

The fire chief says the man living inside the home went to neighbors and started pounding on the door before passing out in the street.

He was taken to be checked for smoke inhalation.

There's no word on what caused the blaze in Wilkes-Barre