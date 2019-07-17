× Helping Seniors Stay Cool

LEWISBURG, Pa. — It was lunchtime at the Lewisburg Senior Center and ice cream sandwiches were on the menu. The center was crowded; nobody there wanted to be outside.

“I come here to get out of the heat. It’s air-conditioned in here. I usually sit and crochet,” Susan Taylor said.

Susan Taylor lives in Winfield and has air conditioning, but she says it’s cooler at the senior center.

“It stays cool, but it isn’t really cool because my trailer is in the sun all day.”

Brutally high temperatures are expected to hit northeastern and central Pennsylvania over the next few days. The Union Snyder Area Agency on Aging is on high alert.

‘We can find alternative places for them to go and ways for them to cool off,” said Susan Church, the long-term care manager for the Union Snyder Area Agency on Aging.

Church tells seniors to keep outdoor activity to a minimum. She also suggests wearing lightweight clothing.

“Make sure that they are drinking and that they have cool air.”

For seniors who do not have air conditioning, church suggests spending time at the library, a friend’s house, or their local senior center. Many senior centers also provide transportation to and from the facility.

Some area businesses have opened their doors for people who want to come and cool off. The owners at the Laundry Room of Milton have designated this place as a “cool zone” for people who want to come inside and beat the heat.

The owners of the laundromat in Milton tell Newswatch 16 they will put out coolers with bottled water. Anyone is invited to come inside and get out of the heat.

“People here in Milton, they are very nice and they would do anything they could do to try and help you out,” Tony Stinnie said.

Experts say seniors should limit outdoor time over the next few days.