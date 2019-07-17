Heavy Downpours, Thunder Storms Throughout Central Pennsylvania

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COLUMBIA AND LYCOMING COUNTIES, Pa. - We had stormy weather across many parts of Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania Wednesday afternoon and evening.

What started out as a small shower along Main Street in Bloomsburg quickly turned into thunder, lightning, and heavy rain.

Meanwhile, in Hughesville, the wet weather made for muddy conditions at the Lycoming County Fair. Families came prepared and wore their rain boots.

"It poured like crazy this morning so we figured it would probably be a mud pit here," Jason Perry of Montoursville said.

There were heavy downpours in Hughesville throughout the day, but the lure of tasty treats at the fair brought families to the fairgrounds anyway.

"We wanted fair food of course, so we looked at the radar on Newswatch 16 before we came and brought our raincoats and umbrellas and here we are," Grace Covington of Milleville said.

While some fairgoers didn't mind eating their favorite treats in the rain, vendors tell Newswatch 16 the wet weather did deter a lot of people. Vendors said their daily profits were cut in half on Wednesday.

"You take your chances, it's part of the business. Thankfully we only do it during the summer and then we're done," Glenda Johnson of Glenda and Scott's Homemade Ice Cream said.

There are about 150 vendors at the fair, both indoors and outdoors, and even the indoor vendors said sales were a little tough with all this rain.

"It's tough to get people to the fair and then once they get here, they see it rain and they run for cover! It's been a tough day but we're getting through," Catherine Peterson of Dottie's Hats said.

Workers at Dottie's Hats are hopeful for Thursday though, with sunshine in the forecast.

"It's going to be hot, sunny and people will need a hat," Peterson said.

Newswatch 16's Chief Meteorologist Kurt Aaron will also be at the Lycoming County Fair on Thursday from 4-7 p.m.