LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. -- In Luzerne County, a man will spend a little more than 13 years behind bars for his role in a bank robbery.

Gerald Pambianco of Plains Township was sentenced Tuesday. In February, he and Derek Spaide admitted to holding up Luzerne National Bank in Plains Township last year.

Investigators say Spaide pointed a gun at an employee during the robbery and Pambianco drove the getaway car.

Derek Spaide was sentenced to 14 years in prison earlier this week.