Fire Damages Home After Flames Rekindle in Luzerne County

Posted 5:53 am, July 17, 2019, by , Updated at 06:52AM, July 17, 2019

BEAR CREEK TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- A fire damaged a home after flames rekindled in Luzerne County.

The fire broke out just around 9:30 Tuesday night on Pittston Boulevard near Bear Creek.

The chief tells Newswatch 16 the second story of the home is gutted, and there's heavy damage to the first.

Three people and two dogs all got out safely.

Crews were first called to the home Tuesday afternoon for a small fire but doused it quickly.

Investigators are looking into what caused the flames in here in Luzerne County.

 

