There's a spot hidden in the woods of the Poconos where you can find plants normally found far to our north in Canada. In this week's stop On The Pennsylvania Road, Jon Meyer takes us along on a tour of a Tannersville bog created thousands of years ago.
Exploring a Bog On The Pennsylvania Road
