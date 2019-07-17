× Cooling Off at the Loder Center in East Stroudsburg

EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa. — The Loder Center in East Stroudsburg is known to draw quite the crowd on any given day.

On this 98-degree day, it was the perfect place to cool off.

“I don’t have much air conditioning so that played a little into it, I normally come here. But, this is a good thing,” said Margaret Villacorta, East Stroudsburg.

The center was busy with people having lunch and hanging out with friends. There was plenty of water going around, too.

Ben Caldes from East Stroudsburg says he is used to the heat.

“Yeah, I love heat! I used to live in Florida for 11 years so you got to like heat,” said Caldes.

Some people hanging out at the center tell Newswatch 16 they are grateful that they have a place where they can come and cool off, especially when they don’t have access to air conditioning at home.

“It is warm today. We need a lot of cool stuff. Air conditioning especially, a lot of water, iced tea, lemonade, whatever,” said Betty Carreras, Stroudsburg.

Betty Carreras from Stroudsburg spent her morning at the center. She was waiting outside for a ride home.

“When it’s hot or warm, whatever the situation, this is the best place for us. They have bingo, they have games, we have lunch, we socialize,” said Carreras.

The Loder Center is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.