Books For Sale at Library Fundraiser

EAST BUFFALO TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- When you walk into Faith Lutheran Church near Lewisburg to find a few books at this used book sale, be prepared to be there for a long time. There are a lot of titles to choose from.

"It's a lot crazier than I expected," Daylin Leon said.

This is the 30th annual used book sale benefiting the Public Library for Union County. Volunteers estimate there are more than 30,000 books.

"There's books underneath all the tables and then we have rooms in the hallways. There's books everywhere," Jackie Dziadosz said.

The concept is simple: fill up one a bag for $20.

"I am a huge book nerd and I'm trying to get as many books as I can for a lot cheaper, so I don't have to go buy expensive ones," Leon said.

"I just read the back of the book and if I like it I get it," Sharon Grove said.

Sharon Grove plans to fill a couple of bags.

"There's so many to choose from. I have even talked my two sisters from Sullivan County, Laporte, and Mildred, they're meeting me at my house and we're coming again tomorrow," Grove said.

Some people filled up more than a few bags. Olcay Senon came from Mount Laurel, New Jersey. He bought around 500 books.

"Because I resell them online. This is my job. I buy them and sell them," Senon said.

In addition to the bags of books, there is a separate room with specially priced items like audiobooks.

Last year's sale brought in more than $20,000 for the Public Library of Union County. The library uses the money for new books and programs. The book sale runs through Sunday at Faith Lutheran Church on Old Turnpike Road near Lewisburg.