Autism Center Moves into Bigger Location

CHESTNUTHILL TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- A center in the Poconos that focuses on helping children and young adults with autism has moved into a bigger location.

With more room to play, learn, and grow a little boy named Liam is settling in just fine at the new and improved Pennsylvania Autism Action Center near Brodheadsville.

"Overall, it's really good," said his mother Morgan McGrath. "He's doing a lot better in therapy.

Pennsylvania Autism Action Center (PAAC) recently moved into a bigger building in Chestnuthill Township. Last year, the center was at risk of closing due to delays in insurance payments.

Director Michelle Demarsh worked with other organizations to get the center back on track making it bigger and better for clients.

"They were able to help guide us so we can do a better job at knowing what insurance companies that we can go to and depend on to get our kids the services that they need. We were able to rebuild everything and we are doing great now," said Demarsh.

The center moved from its old location just a few miles down the road back in April and into the new one in May. Directors tell Newswatch 16 the place became too small and they needed more room.

Laura Riehman is a registered behavioral technician. She says the new space creates more room for her clients to grow.

"It gets them into a structured setting. They are away from their home, away from all their comfort and security. It helps them grow and progress," Riehman said.

Directors say with more space, there is more room for clients and extra staff at the Pennsylvania Autism Action Center.