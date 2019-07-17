× 2019 Dream Game in Lackawanna County Postponed to Thursday

The 85th Annual Scranton Lions Club Dream Game has been postponed due to the possibility of severe weather Wednesday night.

It is now set for 7 p.m. on Thursday, July 18, at John Henzes Veterans Memorial Stadium.

It was scheduled for Wednesday, July 17.

The Dream Game is played with our areas best of high school football. This game is a tradition that dates back to the 1930’s.

Proceeds benefit the Lackawanna Blind Association.

41.477451 -75.583911