16 People Applying for Interim Mayor in Scranton

SCRANTON, Pa. -- 16 people are being considered to oversee the city of Scranton for the next few months until a new mayor can be chosen in a special election in November.

Scranton City Council had asked those who wanted to be interim mayor to submit resumes to council after former Mayor Bill Courtright resigned abruptly before he pleaded guilty to federal corruption charges.

A meeting is set for next Monday between the council and those candidates, which is open to the public, but no public input will be heard.

“We’ll have the candidates come in, they’ll give their pitch to council why they should be chosen, council will have the opportunity to as questions from the applicants,” said council president Pat Rogan.

Whoever is selected will serve until January when the new mayor is sworn in.

Among the candidates, downtown restaurant owner Joshua Mast, who owns both Posh and The Colonnade.

“The city needs somebody that’s going to lead it and that’s going to restore the community’s faith in city hall and local government and the mayor’s office,” said Mast.

Another candidate is Thom Welby, who serves as the top aide to State Representative Marty Flynn.

“There’s things in this city that I feel that maybe the ball has been dropped on that needs to be taken care of. I think there’s grant money that’s been left on the table and shouldn’t be,” said Welby.

City council says a 17th person applied for the mayor’s position but they can’t be considered because they live outside the city.

Bill Sheakoski owns Pizza by Pappas down the block from city hall.

He’s happy with the amount of people applying for the mayor’s position.

“I think it’s great, the more people that are interested, that just means that there’s a commitment of many people to see this city succeed,” said Sheakoski.

The meeting next Monday will be at 1 pm and held at city hall.

Council hopes to pick the interim mayor at its regular meeting next Wednesday.

Here are the lists of the candidates:

Joseph Albert

Dennis D’Augostine

John Drobnicki

Wayne Evans

Bradford J. Foley

Karin Foster

Jim Freethy

John J. Keeler

Rashida Lovely

Joshua J. Mast

John J. Sheroda

John R. A. Tarantino

Paul R. Tomczyk

Stephen Tunis

John (Jay) Walsh

Robert Weber

Thom Welby