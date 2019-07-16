Suspect Named in Monroe County Stabbing

KIDDER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Police in the Poconos have named a suspect in a stabbing last week in Monroe County.

Kevin Price, 30, of Scranton, is wanted on charges including aggravated assault.

Police say that early last Friday, Price stabbed someone near Blakeslee. The victim was found in front of a recreation area along Route 115 in Kidder Township.

The victim had been stabbed in the stomach, ribs, and back.

Price was last seen driving away in a black Nissan sedan. Police consider him armed and dangerous.

There is no word on the name or condition of the victim.