Suspect Named in Monroe County Stabbing

Posted 2:17 pm, July 16, 2019, by

KIDDER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Police in the Poconos have named a suspect in a stabbing last week in Monroe County.

Kevin Price, 30, of Scranton, is wanted on charges including aggravated assault.

Police say that early last Friday, Price stabbed someone near Blakeslee. The victim was found in front of a recreation area along Route 115 in Kidder Township.

The victim had been stabbed in the stomach, ribs, and back.

Price was last seen driving away in a black Nissan sedan. Police consider him armed and dangerous.

There is no word on the name or condition of the victim.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.