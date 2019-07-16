Sons Following in Fathers’ Footsteps in Annual Dream Game

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The 85th annual Lions Club Dream Game is set for Wednesday night when the City team will face the County team. This game is a tradition that dates back to the 1930's. That's plenty of time for generations of fathers, and now sons, to live out their dreams in the Dream Game.

"My dad played in 1987 and I still have his jersey," Valley View's Michael Sebastianelli said. "He gave it to me as a kid and I was looking at it the other day and I finally got mine. So it's really cool that it's something that's passed down through the family."

When asked if he's wearing the same number, Sebastianelli responded, "I am. Yes, 77."

"My dad played offensive guard and it's nice because he helped me through my whole life with football and everything," Carbondale's Nick Vadella said. "He's going to be up in the stands cheering for County. So it's good to know."

"He's given me some words of advice to basically enjoy it and soak it all in because these are memories that will last for a lifetime and to be doing it with some of my teammates that played such a memorable season with and then some of the other guys, it just a great experience," Jordan Edwards from Lackawanna Trail added.

"To be in his shoes where he was is definitely an honor because I'm trying to show him what he's raised me to become and he's always been there supporting me all the way at all the games," Scranton Prep's Daniel Belardi said. "So to be able to have a shot to show him what I could do in one of the games that he played in is really special to me."

The Dream game is Wednesday night at 7:00 PM at John Henzes Veterans Memorial Stadium in Peckville.