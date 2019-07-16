× Snyder County Animal Refuge Ready for International Tiger Day

CENTRE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A zoo in Snyder County is getting ready to celebrate one of its most popular species.

At T & D’s Cats of the World, lions and tigers are all around.

At the end of this month, the spotlight will be on nine of T & D’s most popular residents: the tigers. The zoo is getting ready to celebrate International Tiger Day.

“It started in 2010 by an organization and now a lot of zoos have adopted it to make awareness about tigers,” explained Jennifer Mattive.

International Tiger Day is July 29. T & D’s Cats of the World is having a celebration on Sunday, July 28.

“We’re just having information about tigers, about our specific tiger, show they came to T & D’s, and then some interactive things that people all ages can do,” Mattive said.

People will be able to earn their tiger stripes through tiger-related activities and trivia throughout the zoo. People will see the zoo’s eight orange-and-black cats and one white tiger.

All the animals at T & D’s are rescues that cannot be released back into the wild.

“A lot of them were illegally owned pets and they were confiscations from different government agencies. They were also from zoos that closed or maybe zoos that had too many animals,” Mattive said.

T & D’s Cats of the World is a family-owned facility in its 29th year of being open to the public.

“All the money goes to the animals. We do not have any paid employees. We just have a handful of volunteers,” Mattive added.

T & D’s Cats of the World is open on weekends from noon to 6 p.m. and tours are given on Wednesdays and Fridays. Admission is $10.