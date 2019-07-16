× Senior Living to Replace Empty School in Dupont

DUPONT, Pa. — Folks who live near an old elementary school in Dupont say it’s been empty for years and has been an unpleasant sight in the neighborhood.

“The school right now is like an eyesore, that’s what it’s like. It’s not taken care of. No one cuts the grass, it’s cut like twice a month, that’s about it,” said Brian Klimek.

According to Dupont’s council president, the boarded-up windows and empty schoolyard on Walnut Street will likely be replaced soon.

People with the Luzerne County Housing Authority tell Newswatch 16 the plan is to tear down this school and build a three-story senior living facility with 36 units.

People who live near the school call the plan a good thing for the community.

Build it,” said Paul Duzen. “It’s only going to be an eyesore. Sooner or later it’s going to be burned down or trashed. They’re not taking care of the grounds anyway and maybe a lot of people will come down and move in there.”

Officials with the housing authority say a few more financial plans have to be finalized, but construction is likely to begin in the spring.