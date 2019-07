Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. -- Milling started Tuesday on portions of the Central Scranton Expressway.

PennDOT says a contractor will be milling and paving the road weekdays from 6 a.m. until 6 p.m. The work is expected to last a week. While crews are working, one lane of traffic will be open in each direction in Scranton.