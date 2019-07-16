River Hole Opened Up Into Lackawanna River

SCRANTON, Pa. -- A large hole opened up Tuesday morning into the Lackawanna River in Scranton.

The hole off Boulevard Avenue is about 20 feet wide. It is behind the building that houses a few businesses, including Trinity Day Care Center run by St. Joseph's Center.

Officials tell us they sent children to another building and plan to do the same on Wednesday, possibly longer.

The owner of the building says there are drainage ditches and a sewer line in the area of the hole in Scranton.

