PA Turnpike Commission to Raise Tolls on January 5th

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. -- If you ask drivers on the Pennsylvania Turnpike how they feel about the tolls they pay, you'll get pretty much the same response.

“It's ridiculous,” said Bill Hollings from White Haven. “When I first got here it was 25 cents to go to Wilkes-Barre and now it`s $2.30 so it's just out of hand.”

So, it's no surprise that people aren't happy to hear that the turnpike commission announced another hike in tolls come January 5th.

The commission has increased tolls yearly since 2007 to pay for turnpike and mass transit improvements across the state.

Next year's tolls are going up by six percent.

“I'm not thrilled about it. it's definitely, it's getting tough to ride it but you kind of want to not avoid it because it's the quickest way,” said Jamie Ciaettari from Jim Thorpe.

For cash customers, they'll shell out an extra 20 cents with the most common toll rising from $2.30 to $2.50.

EZPass holders will go up a dime from a $1.40 to a $1.50.

The toll calculator found on the turnpike's website shows that drive from the Wyoming Valley to the Mid-County costs cash payers $13.70.

And that's just a one-way trip.

The turnpike commission says using EZPass does save drivers money with a cash customer paying $8.70 for a single trip from the Wyoming Valley to the Lehigh Valley where as EZPass holders pay only $6.

Paul Davis goes as far as to take back roads when driving from Allentown to State College but this time he's running late and had to bite the bullet.

“This is probably the first time I've been on the turnpike up to that exit in a couple years,” said Davis.

If you're interested in using that toll calculator, here’s the link:

https://www.paturnpike.com/toll/tollmileage.aspx