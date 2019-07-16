Closing Time For Some Businesses In Wayne County

Posted 5:29 pm, July 16, 2019, by

SALEM TOWNSHIP, Pa. — KFC, Pat’s Country Restaurant, and Kundla’s may have different menu items but all have one thing in common — the restaurants on Route 590 are all closed.

“Disappointing because we could really use them, It is really a shame. It is a really good community and I really appreciate all the businesses that are here, and it is a shame that these businesses come and go. We really could use them,” Irene Vanmanen said.

Kundla’s served BBQ until last year. A letter posted last month on the door of Pat’s Country Restaurant read, in part, “we are fighting a battle we can no longer win.”

KFC was open for more than two decades before the franchise owner decided to move on.

“It has been here longer than I have lived here, and I was so surprised to see it closed because there was no warning it was just closed,” Aurora Loverde.

People say it is tough to watch their favorite restaurants close right before the busy season.

“I do not understand what is happening here because we have a lot of people coming in the summer,” said Loverde.

“Stores are closing. There has not been a viable opening in quite some time,” said Vanmanen.

People in Hamlin hope it will be quite some time before another restaurant closes its doors.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.