× Closing Time For Some Businesses In Wayne County

SALEM TOWNSHIP, Pa. — KFC, Pat’s Country Restaurant, and Kundla’s may have different menu items but all have one thing in common — the restaurants on Route 590 are all closed.

“Disappointing because we could really use them, It is really a shame. It is a really good community and I really appreciate all the businesses that are here, and it is a shame that these businesses come and go. We really could use them,” Irene Vanmanen said.

Kundla’s served BBQ until last year. A letter posted last month on the door of Pat’s Country Restaurant read, in part, “we are fighting a battle we can no longer win.”

KFC was open for more than two decades before the franchise owner decided to move on.

“It has been here longer than I have lived here, and I was so surprised to see it closed because there was no warning it was just closed,” Aurora Loverde.

People say it is tough to watch their favorite restaurants close right before the busy season.

“I do not understand what is happening here because we have a lot of people coming in the summer,” said Loverde.

“Stores are closing. There has not been a viable opening in quite some time,” said Vanmanen.

People in Hamlin hope it will be quite some time before another restaurant closes its doors.