‘Birdie’ Makes Home in Downtown Planter
SCRANTON, Pa. — Meet “Birdie,” downtown Scranton’s newest celebrity.
The bird has an injured leg and has been hunkering down in a planter along Spruce Street for about a week
The employees at Scoops on Spruce have been looking after him and say he’s getting better.
Birdie is not camera shy and has a lot of visitors, especially at lunchtime in Scranton.
41.408421 -75.664488
1 Comment
Bob Stevens
“The has an injured leg…” Proof read much? Too busy deleting comments on other posts I guess.