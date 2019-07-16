× ‘Birdie’ Makes Home in Downtown Planter

SCRANTON, Pa. — Meet “Birdie,” downtown Scranton’s newest celebrity.

The bird has an injured leg and has been hunkering down in a planter along Spruce Street for about a week

The employees at Scoops on Spruce have been looking after him and say he’s getting better.

Birdie is not camera shy and has a lot of visitors, especially at lunchtime in Scranton.