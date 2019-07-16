Bank Robber Sentenced

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. -- One of two men who pleaded guilty to robbing a bank in Luzerne County must spend 14 years in federal prison.

Derek Spaide from Hanover Township found out his sentence on Monday. Spaide admits to holding up Luzerne National Bank in Plains Township last year.

Investigators say Spaide pointed a gun at an employee during the robbery. Another man, Gerald Pambianco drove the getaway car. He has yet to be sentenced.

The robbery resulted in a dramatic police chase that ended on route 309 in Luzerne County.

41.140435 -75.992765