50 Years Later, Remembering Apollo 11

WAYNE COUNTY, Pa. -- The Apollo 11 spacecraft lifted off from Kennedy Space Center in Florida 50 years ago, on July 16, 1969.

Aboard were three men who made history: Neil Armstrong, Michael Collins, and Edwin "Buzz" Aldrin.

"I remember laying in a hospital bed at Community Medical Center Hospital. I was there with a broken femur. To sit there and watch the whole thing right from the hospital, me and my roommate, we watched the whole thing. History in the making and it's getting better and better every year," said Rocky Kizer of Salem Township.

The crew traveled until reaching the moon on July 20 and making the first lunar landing.

"50 years is awesome. My grandfather had retired from the aerospace industry and he actually got to work on some of the stuff that went up in the Apollo, so it was kind of awesome to see it all come back again," said John Poliandro of Lakeville.

Remembering Apollo 11 has some thinking more about space exploration today.

"People always say, 'Why waste money on something like that?' We have so many other things to spend money on and it's like why stop questioning? It's miraculous actually to imagine that people can create something that can send people to the stars and back and why not? Once you stop questioning and once you stop exploring and looking for things that's it, there's nothing else," said Lauren Drummond of Milford.