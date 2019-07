Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAZLE TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- A festival focused on wellness in Luzerne County.

Vendors set up shop in Hazle Township Community Park for Sunday's annual Hazleton Area Summer Festival.

There was lots of food, activities, and different types of natural wellness products for sale.

Organizers say the money raised will go toward efforts to reopen Camp Louise, a former girl scout camp in the Shickshinny area of Luzerne County.