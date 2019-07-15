The Sound of Happiness

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

POTTSVILLE, Pa. -- There's a musician in Pottsville who's been lifting folks' spirits just by playing his flute. But what makes him unique is his story and how being blind hasn't stopped him from showing others how to feel.

He's out here almost every day. It's just what he loves doing.

“I've been playing for a long time -- about 47 years,” Darnell Golphin said. “I'm totally blind. Lost my sight when I was 13. I was playing ball, got hit in the face. When I was 10, I had a cataract and lost vision in that eye. When they removed it, I never regained vision in my left eye.”

“I learned how to play the guitar and a little bit of bongos. Then my brother came in possession of a flute. I mean this flute was beat up. It didn't even have a case,” Golphin exclaimed.

His music is always peaceful, always.