Scranton Police Looking for Alleged School Vandals Caught on Camera

SCRANTON, Pa. — Police say someone vandalized an outdoor classroom at an elementary school in Scranton twice in the past few weeks. Now, officers believe they may have caught the vandals on camera.

Scranton police posted a photo online of two kids caught on camera at McNichols Plaza Elementary at the school. The post has now been shared dozens of times. Police believe they are behind at least one of the cases of vandalism there.

The photo was captured during the latest case back on July 9. It was taken towards the back of the school building on South Irving Avenue in Scranton.

Anyone who may know the two boys are asked to call Scranton police.

Police say both times, the outdoor classroom at McNichols Plaza was targeted.

On June 30, officers say two chalkboards were smashed.

On July 9, vandals returned and toppled over some benches that are bolted to the ground.

We reached out to officials with the Scranton School District to see how much the damage may cost them we have not heard back.

If caught, the vandals will likely be charged with criminal mischief.