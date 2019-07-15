Running, Walking to Support Women Fighting Breast Cancer

Posted 8:12 am, July 15, 2019, by , Updated at 08:05AM, July 15, 2019

COOLBAUGH TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- Walkers and runners set out Sunday morning to support women fighting breast cancer in the Poconos.

About 300 people took part in the annual 5K for the Lake Naomi Breast Cancer Rally here at Pocono Mountain West High School near Mount Pocono.

The breast cancer rally has been helping women in the Pocono community since 2008 by providing free screening and diagnostic tests.
organizers say it was the perfect day to get outdoors.

"All of our angels answered our prayers today for a beautiful day, for everybody here and to enjoy their day," said organizer Lynda Metzger.

The money raised at Sunday's 5K goes to a grant program for women battling breast cancer here in Monroe County.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.