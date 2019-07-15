Running, Walking to Support Women Fighting Breast Cancer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COOLBAUGH TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- Walkers and runners set out Sunday morning to support women fighting breast cancer in the Poconos.

About 300 people took part in the annual 5K for the Lake Naomi Breast Cancer Rally here at Pocono Mountain West High School near Mount Pocono.

The breast cancer rally has been helping women in the Pocono community since 2008 by providing free screening and diagnostic tests.

organizers say it was the perfect day to get outdoors.

"All of our angels answered our prayers today for a beautiful day, for everybody here and to enjoy their day," said organizer Lynda Metzger.

The money raised at Sunday's 5K goes to a grant program for women battling breast cancer here in Monroe County.