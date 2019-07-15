Pottsville Bakery Up for Sweet National Award

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

POTTSVILLE, Pa. -- A well-known bakery in Pottsville is up for an award recognizing not just some of the top bakeries here in Pennsylvania, but across the country, too.

For nearly four decades, Mildred Kennedy's passion for baking and crafting delicious treats has made her a household name throughout Schuylkill County.

"It's funny, 38 years, sometimes people will come in and show me pictures of cakes from way back and I'm like 'Oh, my God, look at those cakes! You believed in me,’" owner Mildred Kennedy, also known as Momma Millie said.

People sure have believed in Momma Millie and enjoyed her creations so much that she's now up for a nationwide award for the sweetest bakery in America. The competition is overseen by Dawn food products.

Walk around her store on the 200 block of North Centre Street in Pottsville and you'll see these signs encouraging people to vote for Momma Millie.

"The talent’s there. Her bakery items, they're awesome. Everything is really good. I haven't tasted anything I disliked," Lynne Sinko of Minersville said.

Voting is very easy. You can vote twice a day. All you have to do is text "sba 1735" to "474747" or vote at sweetestbakeryinamerica.com.