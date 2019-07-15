Police: Driver Had Child in Vehicle During Chase

BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — A man from Columbia County is facing charges of child endangerment after a police chase last week.

Theron Bowers, 32, of Bloomsburg, was arrested Monday and charged with fleeing and eluding, and endangering the welfare of a child.

Police issued a warrant for Bowers Friday after they found his vehicle near Walnut Street on its side and partially in a creek. Police say the vehicle ended up there after they tried to pull Bowers over for a traffic violation late Thursday night and he took off. Police chased him until they realized that Bowers had a small child in the vehicle.

Bowers is currently locked up in Columbia County with bail set at $75,000.