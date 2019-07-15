Police: Driver Had Child in Vehicle During Chase

Posted 2:50 pm, July 15, 2019, by

BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — A man from Columbia County is facing charges of child endangerment after a police chase last week.

Theron Bowers, 32, of Bloomsburg, was arrested Monday and charged with fleeing and eluding, and endangering the welfare of a child.

Police issued a warrant for Bowers Friday after they found his vehicle near Walnut Street on its side and partially in a creek. Police say the vehicle ended up there after they tried to pull Bowers over for a traffic violation late Thursday night and he took off. Police chased him until they realized that Bowers had a small child in the vehicle.

Bowers is currently locked up in Columbia County with bail set at $75,000.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.