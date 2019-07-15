Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Matt McGloin hosted the 4th annual Matt McGloin Charity Golf Tournament today at Glen Oak Country Club, in Clarks Summit. All the proceeds benefit the Scranton Area Foundation Matt McGloin Fund. He was a star at Penn State and an NFL quarterback, but for McGloin, West Scranton has always been home and this is his way to give back.

"What's important about our foundation is any money that we raise here, stays here," McGloin said. "We put it right back into the community. We've helped out a child battling cancer. We work with the Salvation Army, passing out turkeys We had an event with the Gino Merli Center and now we've teamed up with Leadership Lackawanna and St. Joseph's Center to build a handicap accessible playground for this year. This is looking like what is our biggest year yet and the support continues to come and it's been absolutely fantastic. The foundation would not be what it is today without the people that show up at an event like this and the people that donate and we can't thank them enough."