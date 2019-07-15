Man Guilty in Infant Death in Monroe County

Posted 8:15 pm, July 15, 2019, by , Updated at 08:16PM, July 15, 2019

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. -- A jury at the Monroe County Courthouse has found Anthony Gudino guilty of third degree homicide, reckless endangerment and endangering the welfare of children.

Gudino was on trial in the Poconos for the death of his five-month-old daughter. He’s charged with criminal homicide and endangering the welfare of a child.

Police believe his baby girl died from injuries suffered three years ago at Gudino's home in East Stroudsburg. The baby, named Aurora died at the hospital after doctors found her limp and not breathing.

They say the child also had a skull fracture and several other injuries.

Police say Gudino told them he was the only one taking care of the child that day and discovered her not breathing while she was strapped into a baby swing.

Related stories

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.