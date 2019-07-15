Man Guilty in Infant Death in Monroe County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. -- A jury at the Monroe County Courthouse has found Anthony Gudino guilty of third degree homicide, reckless endangerment and endangering the welfare of children.

Gudino was on trial in the Poconos for the death of his five-month-old daughter. He’s charged with criminal homicide and endangering the welfare of a child.

Police believe his baby girl died from injuries suffered three years ago at Gudino's home in East Stroudsburg. The baby, named Aurora died at the hospital after doctors found her limp and not breathing.

They say the child also had a skull fracture and several other injuries.

Police say Gudino told them he was the only one taking care of the child that day and discovered her not breathing while she was strapped into a baby swing.

