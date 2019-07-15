Go Joe ‘To The Moon’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The anniversary of the moon landing is serving as inspiration for our morning meteorologist.

Next week marks the start of Go Joe 22! It's Joe Snedeker's annual week-long charity bike ride benefitting St. Joseph's Center in Scranton.

This year's ride will start in Neil Armstrong's hometown of Wapakoneta, Ohio. From there Joe will pedal his way east all the way to the Saint Joe's annual festival.

And to kick off Joe's journey there's a big launch party planned for this Thursday from 5 to 7 p.m. at Cooper's Seafood House in Scranton, all to support Saint Joseph's Center and Go Joe 22.

Support Go Joe in many ways:

Donate online HERE.

Mail in your donation to:

Go Joe 22

16 Montage Mountain Road,

Moosic, PA 18507

Checks should be made payable to: St. Joseph’s Center

Joe would like to thank these sponsors: