PLYMOUTH TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- A fire damaged a house in Luzerne County early Monday morning.

It happened around 5:30 a.m. on Route 11 in Plymouth Township near West Nanticoke.

There's heavy damage to the back of the building.

The chief says the man who lived here was not home at the time.

The fire marshal's been called in to investigate.

Route 11 reopened around 8 a.m. on Monday near West Nanticoke.

