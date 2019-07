Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY, Pa. -- Parts of interstate 81 south in Susquehanna County were backed up due to a deadly crash.

The coroner was called to a crash near New Milford. He confirms a man in his 50's is dead. There was heavy traffic near the New Milford exit. Traffic also seemed to be “stop and go” toward the New York border.

No word yet on what caused that crash. Traffic is now moving steadily in that area of Susquehanna County.