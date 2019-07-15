16 To The Rescue: Sage

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

This sprinkler loving sweetheart is Sage.

She's a year and a half old pit bull mix at Griffin Pond Animal Shelter near Clarks Summit. Sage came here months ago as a stray.

Due to her spunk, sage will need an active home, and for the moment, no other pooches.

Sage is a social butterfly and is a staff favorite at the shelter.

Sage showered our photographer and Kerry with love... and pool water.

Volunteers tell Kerry Sage keeps getting passed by in her kennel, but once you get her out of there - look out world!

If you're interested in Sage, you can find more information on the Griffin Pond Animal Shelter website.