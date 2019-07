Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KINGSTON, Pa. -- Police have nabbed a suspect they believe is responsible for more than 40 burglaries in Kingston over the last month.

Officials say a 17-year-old was taken into custody yesterday for the burglaries.

According to police, he broke into eight homes last week alone.

He's charged with burglary, attempted burglary, criminal trespass and theft.

Police say the teen is locked up in a juvenile detention center until his court date here in Luzerne County.