Six People Left Without a Home After a Fire in Scranton

SCRANTON, Pa. -- There`s extensive damage to a home after a fire on Oliver Place in West Scranton.

Everyone made it out safely and there are no injuries from the fire.

Newswatch 16 spoke to a couple who made it out safely from the second floor.

They didn't grab any belongings, just ran out with the clothes on their back.

They say they didn't even have time to put shoes on their four-year-old daughter.

"I heard somebody banging on the window telling me to get out because there's a fire. so i couldn't figure out what window it was so I opened the door for the porch because they were banging on the emergency exit and I saw the fire," said Nellie Vasquez.

Assistant chief Jack Davis tells Newswatch 16 all three floors of the home were occupied at the time of the fire.

Six people now have no place to stay and are being assisted by the American Red Cross.

Neighbors next door to and behind the house say their homes sustained some damaged as well melted siding and fences and a pool full of soot.

No word yet on a cause.

The fire is under investigation.