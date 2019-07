Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCRANTON, Pa. -- A different fire in Scranton overnight affected a high-rise in the city.

A small fire broke out at the Adams High Rise along Adams Avenue around 3:30 a.m.

Residents told Newswatch 16 the fire started in a recliner.

The Red Cross is helping more than two dozen residents after some apartments sustained water damage.

No word yet on when those residents will be able to return to their homes in Lackawanna County.