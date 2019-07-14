Man Arrested After Assaulting Police Officer

HAZLETON, Pa. -- Three people were arrested Saturday night after assaulting a police officer in West Hazleton.

Police were called to a home along East Oak Street just before 10 p.m. for reports of loud music.

According to officers, when they arrived Emilli Colon refused to give police any identification.

Two men, Adrian Jourdain and Jorge Colon refused to leave the area and Jourdain punched a police officer.

The trio is now facing riot and disorderly conduct charges.

Jourdain was also cited for assaulting an officer here in Luzerne County.

 

2 comments

