In Your Neighborhood

Tammy’s Memorial Golf Classic

If you are looking to play a round of golf for a good cause, head to Wyoming County, Saturday, July 20. Tammy’s Memorial Golf Classic will take place at Stone Hedge Golf Course in Tunkhannock with a 1:30 p.m. shotgun start. The day includes 18 holes of golf, lunch, dinner and a 50/50 raffle. There will also be prizes. Proceeds from the tournament benefit the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.

4th Annual Out of the Darkness into the Light Overdose Awareness Walk

Folks in Schuylkill County are raising awareness for people battling addiction. The 4th Annual Out of the Darkness into the Light Overdose Awareness Walk will be Saturday, July 20. Come out to Owl Creek Reservoir in Tamaqua and support the cause from 12 to 6 p.m. There will be food, face painting, vendors, games, music, free raffles and informational tables. Plus, hear from educational speakers.

