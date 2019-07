Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KIDDER TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- A nice round of golf went to the dogs Sunday in Carbon County.

Split Rock Golf Club near Lake Harmony hosted an adoption tournament to benefit local animal rescues.

All the money raised from vendor fees and hole sponsorships were donated to the NEPA Pet Fund & Rescue, Carbon County Animal Shelter and the Red Rock Rescue.

And of course, there were plenty of adoptable pooches at the golf club here in Carbon County.